That’s exactly what Juliana Green did.
Green, who also owns Teamont Boba, now located in the Galleria at SOMA (on the corner of Eighth Street and Minneola Avenue), now offers the Main Squeeze, which recently celebrated its grand opening ribbon cutting as a South Lake Chamber of Commerce member. Of course, with family, friends, chamber ambassadors and city dignitaries present, the Main Squeeze was packed with happy and thirsty supporters.
“We offer more than a dozen fresh squeezed lemonades,” Green said as she added what goes into each drink. “All of our drinks are made from fresh, hand-squeezed and crafted lemons, limes and oranges, with other fresh fruits and vegetables.”
The beverages come in a variety of servings, such as Lemon Zesties, Main Slushies and others.
“With plenty of creative refreshment options, some of our most exciting drinks are the Montrose Passion Fruit Mojito, Citrus Coconut and our Cool as a Cucumber mint drink,” Green said.
In addition, the Main Squeeze also offers customized Clermont merchandise, such as foods, mugs, drink holders and treats.
ABOUT JULIANA GREEN
Green was a cardiac nurse for 16 years. Outside her profession, though, she was always inspired to try something fresh and new.
“The Main Squeeze was my wife’s dream,” said her husband, Kevin Allen Green. “I support my wife with all of her initiatives and entrepreneurial business endeavors.”
He noted they will be launching a third new and innovative downtown Clermont business within the next year.
THIRSTY?
Main Squeeze
763 W. Montrose St.
Days/hours of operation
Wednesday-Friday: noon-8 p.m.
Saturday: noon-9 p.m.
Sunday: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
352-978-8016
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dfMkkJQXOpc and visit: www.TeamontBoba.com
(website and Facebook presence under construction)