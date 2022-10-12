Were you born and raised in Clermont? Did you move here when you were young enough to still go to school? If you fit either of these two categories and are of a certain age, then you either went to Clermont High School or Lincoln Park School — a time when segregation was in force in Florida and African American students could not go to school with white students.
he Clermont Historical Society is proud to announce that a visit to Clermont’s Historic Village now includes the opportunity to view the original Clermont High School sign that was saved thanks to the efforts of the Alewine family and a replica of the Lincoln Park School sign that was made possible through the combined efforts of some alumni of the Lincoln Park School and several members of the Historical Society.
The Lincoln Park School served those students. William McKinney was the principal. Next school year, students who currently attend Clermont Elementary (the former home of Lincoln Park School) will move to Aurelia McKinney Cole Academy, which is named in honor of McKinney’s daughter, a long-time educator in Clermont, and located on the grounds where Clermont High School once stood.
There is a lot of history intertwined in these schools and the Clermont Historical Society is proud to be able to play a part in paying homage to that history.
Mark your calendars right now for Saturday, Nov. 5, when the Historical Society will be hosting its annual Heritage Day festival from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
ABOUT THE HISTORIC VILLAGE
The Historic Village is a cooperative effort between the city of Clermont and the Clermont Historical Society to provide local citizens and visitors from all over the state, county and the world a taste of what life was like for the early pioneers in Central Florida.
WANT TO GO?
Clermont Historic Village
490 West Ave.
The Village is open to the public from 1-4 p.m., every Saturday and Sunday and has seven buildings to tour. A donation of $5 is requested for every person over 12 when touring the buildings.
INTERESTED?
If you are interested in the history of Clermont or history in general, why not consider joining the Historical Society? Membership is only $25 annually for an individual and $35 for a couple.
Monthly meetings are held on the second Monday of each month in the Train Depot at the Historic Village. The board meeting (open to the public) is at 6 p.m., and is followed by a presentation at 7 p.m.