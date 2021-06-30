It’s when we’re exposed in our weakest moments that we find out how much we truly trust God. No matter how far down we’ve buried a limiting belief, the root will shoot up under the fire of something unexpected.
My pastor calls this getting our fruit squeezed under pressure.
We can be praising God and amen-ing our way through the day until the bottom falls out from under us when our job is lost or when our spouse cheats on us or when we’re writing a really juicy chapter and the power goes out and snatches our work into the ether.
What we speak and do under those pressures will be a direct correlation of what we believe.
Granted, the examples listed are horrible and warrant a response. It’s the response that we choose that will be the barometer of our trust.
Will we be tempted to weaken ourselves even further by seeking vengeance?
Or will we be so full of God’s Word from spending time with Him daily that we’re spiritually equipped?
2 Corinthians 12: 9 He has said to me, “My grace is sufficient for you [My lovingkindness and My mercy are more than enough—always available—regardless of the situation]; for [My] power is being perfected [and is completed and shows itself most effectively] in [your] weakness.”
In our weaknesses, God is strong. He empowers us with His ability that makes us capable of things we can’t handle on our own.
This week’s practice:
Become intimate with the Word of God one scripture at a time. Pick one that resonates with you on a daily basis and allow it to take root in your heart.
Choose grace (God’s ability) over your own strength and allow Him to show you how to handle things effortlessly.
When you’re by yourself, speak the Word aloud to further drive it into your heart so that it pushes out old limiting beliefs.
Remember, everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you.
