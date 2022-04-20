Paula Whetro, who founded Building Blocks Ministries and currently serves as its executive director, was the guest speaker at the April 12 meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Clermont.
Building Blocks Ministries works with adults aged 22-70, who have disabilities. Efforts are made to encourage the individuals that they are a functional part of society and can fulfill their dreams of helping others through volunteer and employment opportunities.
Many of the clients volunteer at the Faith Neighborhood Center with food distribution and other daily necessities of the center.