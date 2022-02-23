Editors note: This is the second of a two-part series
The word champion is both a noun and a verb. Of the latter, it often means to advocate for a matter or individual/group. That makes Aaron Wood a dual threat, if indeed the word threat is appropriate.
For anyone who does not know Aaron Wood, you will often find him at his position with the Publix supermarket in Groveland off State Road 50, as a cashier, where he has been employed the past 11 years. He is a favorite of customers and people will line up at his register despite the fact other registers are open and lines are shorter.
One of those people is Betzi Simons, of Groveland (whose letter to the editor appears in this edition). She wrote: “... He really is a light, an example …”
Aaron, for those who may not know, was born with CP (cerebral palsy). As a consequence, his life has been that of challenges many of us can ever know or even imagine. Yet he has never let it deter him; if anything, it has been the spark plug that energizes him.
There is an expression, that there are more ways than one to get to the other side of a mountain. One does not have to only go over the mountain. A person can go around the mountain. A person can tunnel through the mountain. A person can fly over the mountain. For Aaron, every time a mountain has materialized in front of him, he finds the way, the method to get to the other side.
In the process, he knows what his purpose on earth is meant.
“My life is one of gratitude,” Wood said. “My philosophy in life is to be of service to others.” Toward that goal, he holds an associate’s of arts degree in human services.He plans on earning his bachelor’s degree and other advanced degrees. “My ultimate goal is to one day be a counselor to wounded soldiers.”
To Aaron, his job at Publix buttresses his philosophy being of service to others.
“There’s a purpose to me working at Publix other than paying bills, it’s to get to know the public,” he said. “It’s not just a paycheck for me. It’s a way to grow roots in the community.”
Most recently, this came to the forefront at a City of Mascotte agenda meeting in late November-early December. He was one of a number of people who spoke before the city counselors and staff over an issue regarding a proposed “Christmas stroll” in which the issue of safety on State Road 50 was a concern. Aaron spoke of his experiences whenever he needs to cross the road (he relies upon the use of a wheelchair). Often, he is assisted by police officers, but an officer may not always be available. Ultimately, his voice, as well as those of others proved persuasive convincing the city council to approve the event, with certain caveats.
JACK, THE WONDER DOG, AND NALA
Without question, Aaron is very self-sufficient. However, there is one aspect of his life in which he relies upon his dog, Jack, whose lineage includes German shepard, great Pyrenees, and collie. However, it didn’t start out that way.
Jack, said Aaron, is a kleptomaniac. He would often take socks and other garments and hide these behind the couch. Aaron was able to turn Jack away from a life of crime.
“I took a bad habit and turned it into a good one,” Aaron said.
“And it works,” said Aaron’s mom, Kathy. “Anything we tell him to get, he gets.”
Nowadays, Jack helps strip Aaron’s bed. He removes the blanket and bed sheets and drags these to the washing machine that is located in the garage. He does this with a relish. Afterwards, he gets rewarded with a dog treat.
“Jack, vamos,” said Aaron. With that, Jack sits and then is handed his reward.
Watching all this is the family’s Yorkie, Nala. Whereas Aaron has Jack trained, it’s the opposite with Nala and Aaron.
“I have to pretend to be stealing her food in order to get her to eat,” said Aaron, with a laugh. “She definitely has me trained.”
NEXT UP
Recently, through the efforts of Luke and Meagan Payne, who own Complete Custom Fence, as well as friends and business associates of theirs, Aaron Wood now has a custom-equipped van. He recently received his learner’s permit and tag. Soon he will start learning to drive.
However, the next hurdle will be obtaining insurance and at a reasonable rate. Currently, he is under his mother’s policy, but once he is on his own he will have to pony up between an estimated $6-7,000 per year.
Regardless, having this mobility will be just the latest in his (yes, pun intended) drive to be of further and greater use to others. Yet he is characteristically humorous about that fact. A number of people who have their purchases at Publix rung up by him have expressed their desire for him to drive them around in his van.
“I even had a girl tell me she wants to be a passenger,” he said with a laugh. “That’s the first time a girl has ever asked me out.”