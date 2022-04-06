If dogs could talk, Sugar Cookie would tell you that she is as sweet as her name, if not sweeter.
Aside from testing positive for heartworms, Sugar Cookie had a wound that ran down the center of her back that our veterinarian said was consistent with a chemical burn. Sugar Cookie has since completed her heartworm treatment and the wound on her back has healed.
She has a sparkle in her eye, a bounce in her step, and a unique reverse mohawk down her back where the hair has not grown back yet. It doesn’t take away from her lovely blonde coat that has a little bit of brindle mixed in.
Sugar Cookie is a lovely, two-year-old lab mix. She weighs just under 50 pounds and would like to convince you she could be a lap dog. Sugar Cookie walks nicely on her leash, will stop often to seek a hug or a few belly scratches, and enjoys stalking lizards.
She loves gnawing on her Nylabone and really enjoys treats. Sugar Cookie likes other dogs, as long as they show nice manners, as she’s a lady and likes etiquette. Sugar Cookie enjoys playing in the yard with friends and it’s a joy seeing her have so much fun running around and enjoying herself. We’ve even witnessed her entertaining herself by tossing a rock around when let out to run around the yard by herself.
Sugar Cookie has been spayed, microchipped, and is up to date on all vaccines. If she is adopted during the month of April, a $50 Petsmart or Petco gift card will be given to her new adoptive family.
If you’ve been looking for a true sweetheart to join your family, please visit www.houndhaven.org to review our adoption policies and procedures and to complete an application for Sugar Cookie.