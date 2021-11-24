If Mayor Evelyn Wilson prevails, the next vice mayor will not be Councilor Mike Smith, who served in that capacity the past administration. She prefers Mike Radzik.
“I think he is the most qualified for vice mayor,” Wilson said. “In all the years, I have received only one complaint.” However, she added, she has received numerous emails complaining about Smith. She would later state that if she is unable to attend to the duties of mayor, such as attendance, nor might Smith, given his career, which she said sometimes has him out of town.
However, Councilor Barbara Gaines opted for Smith to repeat as vice mayor.
“I believe he is a visionary who can do great things,” Gaines said. She, too, later weighed in on that at one point or another, rhetorically asking who among them hasn’t angered a resident. She also wanted to know whether Smith had even responded to any complaint, to which Smith said he had to one complaint in particular, which was not detailed.
Gaines would also later add how might a councilor know whether a complaint has been lodged but directed to the mayor or other councilor, given the state statute about how councilors may communicate.
“How can a person understand if they are not aware,” asked Gaines.
After further back and forth, a vote was taken to nominate Radzik. It failed on a 2-2 vote. Next a vote was made to reappoint Smith to the position. It, too, failed on a 2-2 vote.
The tied votes were because councilor Randolph Waite was not present, in a. He n excused absence.
The was not the end of the matter, and conversation continued, with Radzik responding to the point Gained made about awareness if the complaint wasn’t made directly to the council member.
According to Radzik, part of the problem stemmed to the fact that there had not been a council retreat since 2017, which would provide councilors to address and remediate issues. He closed by saying it is up to council members to police themselves.
When the public weighed in, with one exception, Smith was taken to task for his conduct at past agenda meetings.
“Council Smith, your conduct was unbecoming,” said Amanda Traywick. She was referencing the most previous agenda meeting, in which Wilson found it necessary to hammer the gavel on Smith. “You didn’t even allow the mayor to respond.”
Traywick continued taking Smith to task over his conduct, not allowing residents to speak uninterrupted.
“I feel like, Council Smith, you are a bully,” she said, and cited examples how he does not allow residents to speak uninterrupted, or respond to comments he makes, particularly when it involves women. “It seems you have issues with women. This will not be tolerated.”
She also laid into him when he calls others out for being out of order.
“Council Smith, you are out of order. And this has to stop,” Traywick said. “Because sometimes it is offensive.”
Rick Eskzinsky asked whether it was mandatory that a vice mayor need be elected. The council turned the question to city attorney Anita Geraci-Carver, who weighed in saying it is possible to table the vote until the entire council is present.
The motion to table a vote passed, 4-0.