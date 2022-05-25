William Alfred Suggs was among the first casualties in the sneak attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, a date in which President Franklin Delano Roosevelt declared the following day in an address to the joint session of the U.S. Congress as “ … a date which will live in infamy” in his appeal to have the legislative body declare war on Japan.
But who was William Alfred Suggs?
In two news clips provided to the News Leader by Robert Farrell, quartermaster with VFW Post 5277, named in Suggs’s memory, William Alfred Suggs joined the U.S. Navy on Nov. 28, 1939. (Source: The Clermont Press)
He had recently been assigned to duty on the U.S.S. Arizona following stints in California for three months and then the state of Washington for an additional three months.
He was the first military person from Clermont to be killed in what eventually became World War II.
Prior to enlisting, Suggs was born in Ebro, Fla., but raised in Clermont. He was a graduate of Clermont-Minneola High School, Class of 1938.
He was a gifted athlete as well as popular among his peers, including being the class president his junior year in high school.
Suggs also attended Sunday school and church at Clermont’s Methodist Church.
Survivors included his parents, Mr. and Mrs. G.L. Suggs, two brothers, Rufus and Lincoln, and two sisters, Mrs. Claude Huggins and Inez Suggs.
Following the conclusion of WW II, work began on the VFW building that now bears his name, and was completed Jan. 25, 1946. On Oct. 20, 2021, the building was officially added to the National Historic Registry and is only the second building in Clermont so designated.
At that dedication, a descendent of William Alfred Suggs, Harry Suggs and his wife, Patti, were in attendance.