I have lived in Dona Vista, 2 miles north of Eustis, for almost 30 years. I have seen the conspiracy to force county residents into every city limit. All cities are doing it! I have tried to bring attention to this fact to my County Commissioners, and my House of Representatives members and it was a waste of time. I was labeled a troublemaker by them. They get re-elected and retire.
The vast majority of the people in Dona Vista do not want to be annexed into the city of Eustis, or any other City, but they are forced into the city every day.
On US highway 19, you mostly have lost the zoning of 30 years ago, but if you get annexed into the city of Eustis they will give you better zoning, and allow you to build on swamp land, too!
Eustis is out of control. They only want to grow! They are greedy, and answer to no one.
If you get annexed, you pay city taxes, county taxes, when your well runs dry because of uncontrolled growth you are forced onto city water and sewer. You get more and more police protection, and code enforcement, and more control of your lives, simply to pay the pensions and salaries of Govt workers.
Is this what you want? GH
Thanks, GH, for your interesting observations. Let me try to discuss them as best I can. What happens in Eustis is a good example for small cities all over Florida.
First, let me invite the mayor or city manager of Eustis to write a regular column in the paper to help residents understand how their city is being run and why the city takes certain actions. We believe more transparency and dialogue builds trust in local government.
G.H., I believe here’s why cities annex – they are wealth bigots. And just maybe the residents want them to be that way.
Here’s why most city officials are wealth bigots: If a city allows a $150,000 home to be built, that home is likely a working-class home. A $150,000 working family home only pays about $375 in taxes because of the various exemptions, assuming a property tax rate of $5 per $1,000 in value. ($150,000 value less $75,000 in exemptions x $5 divided by 1,000)
But if we add a $500,000 golf course home to a city, after the various exemptions, it adds about $2,125 to the city coffers. ($500,000 of value less $75,000 of exemptions times $5 divided by 1,000)
If you were in charge of the city budget, which would you rather add to the city? A fancy home that pays $2,125 in property taxes or a working-class home that pays just $375 in property taxes?
So why would Eustis annex more land? It is because they believe those new homes will pay taxes at a much higher property tax values than the average already in Eustis.
Now, the city council members might argue that they are just being “profit maximizers.” The more expensive houses that are built, the easier it is for the city council to lower overall property taxes.
The more working class houses the city allows, the more they will have to raise property taxes to get the same money from the same number of homes.
But here’s a dirty little secret of local government: If you watch property tax values of cities that expand, quite often they don’t actually reduce property taxes. They keep that money for other purposes.
In 2007, the tax rate in Eustis was $4.70 per $1,000 of property value. Lower than Tavares or Mount Dora. By 2018, Eustis had raised its tax rate to $7.58 per thousand, higher than Tavares or Mount Dora.
