Land records contain a wealth of genealogical information and can be useful at any stage of your research. Using records like these, you can learn when your ancestors first came to Florida, find out what they did for a living or maybe even track down their old home.
Join Matthew Storey, an archivist at the State Archives of Florida, for an overview of using land documents for family history research. Storey is experienced in using land documents to answer several types of questions and will share some tips on what kinds of records are available, where you can find them and how the State Archives can support your research.
WANT TO PARTICIPATE?
Go to https://PastfindersSLC.org to register for this presentation, beginning 5:30 p.m., Sept. 8. Zoom will open at 5:30 with announcements, and the program at 6 p.m. Then stick around for a live question and answer session.
This free presentation is open to the public.
ABOUT PASTFINDERS
Pastfinders is a local genealogy group that is happy to assist with family searchES. Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society is based out of Clermont. It is also available on Facebook at: PastfindersofSL
Anjanette Mercer is a volunteer with Pastfinders, which is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.