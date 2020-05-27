May is Better Hearing Month, so it’s the perfect time to talk about why so many patients complain that hearing aids don’t do what they’re supposed to do: help people hear.
There are many reasons why patients may have varying levels of success with their hearing aids, but Dr. Laura Pratesi, Au.D, of Citrus Hearing Clinic has found that the number one reason patients are not successful with their hearing devices is because, “Hearing aids are only as good as the person who programs them.”
These days, hearing aids are small super computers. They can connect to phones via Bluetooth, alert your loved ones if you’ve fallen, and even keep track of the number of steps you’ve taken in a day (like a pedometer)! But these extra features don’t mean much if the hearing aids don’t perform their basic function, which is to help you hear better. That is where Real-Ear Measurement (REM) comes into play.
Tiny microphones placed in the ear canal can measure how much volume the hearing aids are putting in at the level of the eardrum, and check the prescription for soft, medium and loud sounds.
This allows the Doctor of Audiology to confirm that the prescription in a hearing aid is exactly where it needs to be for a patient to hear the best and clearest they possibly can. The technology of Real-Ear Measurement has been around for decades, yet only about 30% of offices that sell hearing aids are using this system to confirm programming accuracy. To program hearing aids without Real-Ear Measurement is similar to wearing someone else’s prescription glasses.
Dr. Pratesi is a bilateral hearing aid user with a progressive hearing loss, so she knows how much value Real-Ear Measurement brings to the lives of her patients.
“REM is absolutely essential if we want to program hearing aids accurately. I have seen patients come in with top of the line ‘Cadillac’ hearing aids performing poorly simply because they were not programmed well. Finding a provider who follows Audiology Best Practice Guidelines is crucial for patients to have success in treating their hearing loss,” she said.
Dr. Pratesi has her Certificate of Clinical Competence from the American Speech-Language and Hearing Association (ASHA), is a Fellow of the American Academy of Audiology (AAA), is a part of the Cochlear Provider Network and is a Dr. Cliff Approved Provider. She was honored in April 2020 as one of Orlando Magazine’s Women of the Year, is a member of the Clermont First United Methodist Church, a South Lake Chamber member, and is a volunteer at the Moonlight Players Theatre in Clermont. For more information on how Dr. Pratesi can help you hear better, contact Citrus Hearing Clinic in Historic Downtown Clermont at (352)989-5123, or visit www.CitrusHearing.com.