Employees with the Florida Department of Health in Lake County (DOH-Lake) are raising women’s heart health public awareness by participating and urging others in the community to wear red this Friday, Feb. 3, which is the American Heart Association “National Wear Red Day.”
As per the American Heart Association, Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women, causing one in three deaths each year. That’s approximately one woman every minute. That’s why this year women are being asked to wear red this Friday, as well as encourage others to do the same; also, to make the time to “Know Your Numbers.”
Five numbers that all women should know to take control of their heart health are:
Total Cholesterol
HDL (good) Cholesterol
Blood Pressure
Blood Sugar
Body Mass Index (BMI)
Knowing these numbers can help women and their healthcare provider determine their risk for developing cardiovascular diseases.
“We can change these numbers with education and action. Know your risk and join the fight against this disease”. said Aaron Kissler, Health Officer with the Florida Department of Health in Lake County.
Here are a few lifestyles changes you should make:
Manage your blood sugar
Get your blood pressure under control
Lower your cholesterol
Know your family history
Lose weight
For more information on "National Wear Red" day:https://www.goredforwomen.org/
