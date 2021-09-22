If you love nature and already love native plants, or want to learn about them, this year’s Lake County Wildflower Festival is the place to be.
From 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 2, the public is invited to enjoy the free outdoor, family-friendly event being held at Green Isle Gardens, 11303 State Road 33, Groveland.
In addition to the beautiful Florida native wildflowers, trees, shrubs, vines, and groundcovers for sale, are many activities for the whole family, such as presentations, tours, exhibitors, and a “Create Station” for children.
It will also offer opportunities learning how to create habitat for butterflies and birds; help protect nature, the environment and conserve our natural resources; and the many outdoor recreational opportunities Lake County has to offer.
Attendees can choose to learn from experts about endangered species, gardening, and the beauty and benefits of native plants.
That’s not all. There will be guided butterfly and nursery tours, as well as book signings by authors to those who buy their books. Sample teas made from native Yaupon holly berries and enjoy a meal or snacks from food and ice cream trucks.
INTERESTED?
The event is sponsored by the Passionflower and Lake Beautyberry chapters of the Florida Native Plant Society.
A full list of activities and exhibitors can be found at https://passionflower.fnpschapters.org/lake-county-wildflower-festival/.
Find and like the event on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/167908908694656
Melanie Simon is the president of the Florida Native Plant Society Passionflower Chapter.