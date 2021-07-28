My name is Duke and I am a 4-year-old male Labrador Retriever blend and I weigh approximately 80 pounds.
I am a big, loveable guy who is happy doing whatever you are doing. If you like to go for walks, I can go for walks. Want to read a book? I can sit with you. I am very well behaved and gentle, and I even know some tricks. I can sit, lay down, give paw and I love to play fetch. I am good with other friendly dogs, too.
You should know that I am currently being treated for heartworms, but I am very much adoptable and am very ready to find my forever family. I have been patiently waiting for my forever family to find me and I would really love to be part of your pack.
Can I please come home with you? I promise to be a good boy and will be a trusted and loyal companion.
Love,
Duke
