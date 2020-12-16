The media center at Windy Hill Middle School became the best kind of holiday shopping location last week, when all items were free and wrapped in festive paper so every student could choose a gift for a loved one.
They called it Wolfy’s Winter Wonderland, and as students entered the doors holiday music played, the smell of cookies wafted through the air and tables of gifts sat waiting.
“There are so many options to choose from,” said Malia, a 6th grade student who was trying to decide whether to buy a gift for her older brother or another relative.
“This is really helpful,” said Sinai, also in 6th grade. “Now, I don’t have to spend my allowance on a gift.”
The roots of this project date back to 2005, when Windy Hill Principal William Roberts worked at Cecil E. Gray Middle School with Michael Tarquine, who is now the artistic director of Windy Hill’s fine arts programs. They were part of a similar gift-giving program at Gray, but the shopping experience was available only to students who received free or reduced-price lunches based on their family income.
They brought the program to Windy Hill, focusing on the same population. But this year, because they have fewer students enrolled for face-to-face traditional learning inside the school building as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, they were able to expand the program so that all students could participate. They hope to expand further when distance learners return and extend the program to even more students.
“We just want students to have the opportunity to experience the gift of giving, especially this year,” Roberts said. “Our lofty wish is that they can make a parent, grandparent, sister or brother smile.”
Initially, the performing arts students helped generate funds for the project, often donating all or portions of proceeds from their performances. This time, other organizations across campus, including the yearbook staff and the National Junior Honor Society, raised funds, as well. They worked with 5 Below, a discount store in Four Corners, to purchase items, and “elves” among the school staff wrapped them.
The wrapped gifts were stacked on tables with one unwrapped item on top of each stack, so students would know what was underneath the wrapping.
“We want to build a culture here where students want to give,” Tarquine said. “When they are older, they will remember how it felt and I hope they will keep it going, just keeping paying it forward.”