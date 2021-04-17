In preparation for about 400 new students who will start sixth grade at Windy Hill Middle School in the fall, the school has scheduled in-person orientation sessions to introduce students to the school and showcase its enrichment programs.
Students will gain information on what it’s like to be a student on “The Hill.” They also will learn about the culinary arts, band, choir, theater, robotics, art and athletics programs that will be available to them once they become part of the Windy Hill “Wolf Pack.”
Along with rising sixth-graders, the students newly assigned to Windy Hill for the 2021-2022 school year also include many who are currently in sixth and seventh grade at Clermont Middle School and will be temporarily rezoned to Windy Hill while construction on the Aurelia Cole Academy continues. That school – the district’s newest – is scheduled to open in the fall of 2023.
Sixth-grade Informational Night is from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on April 27 and May 3. Parents can sign up at https://forms.gle/djrEA4CBiQRZ86Qn6.
Informational Night for incoming seventh and eighth graders is May 4, 5–6 p.m. Parents can sign up at https://forms.gle/1X1L92MJ7GxWDSsq6.