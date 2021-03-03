The Windy Hill Middle School Fine Arts Department used $2,000 of its concert proceeds to treat frontline workers at Orlando Health South Lake Hospital to free Valentine’s Day meals from Texas Roadhouse Grill.
Two hundred meals were delivered to the Clermont hospital by restaurant staff, accompanied by Michael Tarquine, school artistic director.
“The Windy Hill Middle School Fine Arts Department created a vision and mission statement, dedicated to the belief that we have a responsibility to support and give back to the community that supports us,” said Tarquine, a former entertainment manager at Universal Studios who started teaching 13 years ago. “Every year we look for the greatest opportunities to make a positive impact. This year, without a doubt, we wanted to thank and support those who have given so much of themselves to the people of our community. Our frontline workers are heroes, and deserve to be recognized for their monumental effort to comfort, treat, and care for the needs of others, above their own.”
Tarquine and his students next performed in their “Spring Sing: From Now On, a Concert for the Frontline” on Feb. 18, with music and video packages paying tribute to workers who have been helping the community through the pandemic.
“We are always grateful to receive support from the community,” said Lance Sewell, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital president. “Generous gestures like this help to remind our team members that the work they do is important and matters.”