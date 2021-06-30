July 23, a Downtown Clermont Wine Walk, “Hot Enough for Ya Day,” will offer attendees the chance to explore historic downtown Clermont and its many businesses while sampling a variety of wines at each stop. Keith Mullins of Bacchus Vino will be hosting the event, which will be coordinated with other downtown merchants.
The stroll begins at 6:30 p.m. at Bacchus Vino, located at 692 West Montrose Street, Suite D. For more information and to sign up ($20 per person), visit www.facebook.com/Clermont-Wine-Walk-295837790465786 and www.bacchusvinoetc.com.