Have you checked out the downtown Clermont Holiday Enchanted Forest? If not, you have until Jan. 3 to visit the evening holiday display at Victory Pointe, 938 Victory Way. Schools, organizations, businesses and families decorated over 40 trees for the special event.
Before Christmas, the City of Clermont selected winners of its Holiday Enchanted Forest tree-decorating contest. As part of Light Up Clermont 2020, four winners were chosen.
Clermont Vet Center won Best Overall Tree, Clermont Garden Club won Most Enchanted Forest Themed Tree, Sommer Sports won Most Creative Tree, and the Procurement Department won Best City of Clermont Department Tree.
“The Holiday Enchanted Forest was a special way for the city to involve our community in this year’s modified Light Up Clermont festivities,” Mayor Tim Murry said. “Congratulations to the winners. We hope everyone continues to enjoy the display.”
The public is invited to explore the Holiday Enchanted Forest, open daily until 10 p.m. through Jan. 3. Enjoy holiday music while you wander through the forest of lit trees each evening.