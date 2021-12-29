Surpasses toy goal collection
It’s shortly past the conclusion of the Saturday, Dec. 4 annual Christmas parade in downtown Clermont, but festivities are far from over, as an event on the grounds adjacent to Lilly’s on the Lake is about to unfold: Winter Wonderslam2, a toy fundraising drive to benefit Christmas Across South Lake featuring pro wrestling.
Mike Reed breaks through the black curtain and makes his way with a purpose to the 16’ x 16’ ring nestled outdoors amongst trees, a lake, a running trail, and a lakeside restaurant.
Establishing his presence between the ropes before his opponent appears, Reed sets out to solidify his status as the match’s “heel” ( the bad guy in wrestling parlance). Reed gazes down from the ring at the cache of toys collected by Local Pro Wrestling for Christmas Across South Lake.
He sees a bright yellow bicycle, steps out of the ring over to the donation table to examine the bicycle, grabbing the black handlebars and presenting it to the crowd of spectators, many are children. He places the bike back down and promptly kicks it over, immediately drawing boos from the gallery, thus clearly establishing his heel status. Reed returns to the ring.
HERE COMES THE HERO!
After allowing the mood to marinate, another wrestler, this one known as DMC, bursts through the curtain. to save the day. He fist bumps with the excited kids.
The attitude of celebration and anticipatory energy quickly turns to that of combativeness and tension when another fan informs DMC what Reed did to the yellow bike. The crowd confirms that, which leads DMC promising to make things right.
He does a lap around the outside of the ring and sees Reed once more treating the bicycle with disdain. After that, Reed slithers back into the ring, with an obviously disgusted DMC following, both going to their respective corners.
As DMC climbs onto the middle rope and faces the crowd, he pledges he will undo Reed’s wrongful act. As the bike is picked up again by one of the wrestling faithful, Reed attacks DMC from behind, knocking him off the ropes down onto the mat. The bell rings and the main event for Winter Wonderslam2 is underway.
DASTARDLY DEED, INDEED!
Mike Reed follows up his sneak attack with a few volleys, attempting to take control of the match, when DMC regains composure and thwarts the him. Reed exits the ring frustrated and gets on the bicycle. Because it’s a bike with training wheels designed for a small child just learning to balance on his own, Reed struggles to get the bike going riding in the lawn. Ultimately, his wrestler physique wins out.
Reed heads towards the lake and takes a right turn through and behind a row of vendor tents set up at the event, getting to the sidewalk where he can begin to pick up speed. While Reed begins making good his escape. it’s short-lived.
Anticipating Reed’s move, DMC sets out in the opposite direction, cutting off Reed just shy of the exit of the makeshift arena. The audience helps. With Reed distracted by jeering fans, a running DMC hits the sidewalk, extends his arm, and Reed’s chest meets DMC’s forearm, who then crashes to the concrete path.
With the referee getting to a ten count, DMC rushes back to the ring to avoid a count-out disqualification, resetting the counting referee, then heads back to continue the assault. DMC lands a body blow to a dazed Reed who has just gotten back on his feet before he is struck with a body blow. He is staggered.
BUT WAIT!
The referee orders the two wrestlers back into the ring and DMC obliges, placing Reed in a headlock and dragging him back into the ring in order to avoid a double disqualification. Tossing Reed back in, DMC climbs on the outside to the top rope, landing a flying elbow drop and attempts to pin Reed. The referee gets to the count of “two” when Reed successfully kicks out of the pin.
Back and forth it goes. At one point Reed makes his way out of the ring again and rolls the bike towards the ring, possibly to use as a weapon against DMC. But Reed is struck on the back by DMC. But then Reed tosses DMC back into the ringt.
With DMC writhing in pain on the mat, Reed picks up the bike, places it under the ropes and climbs in, positioned to do major damage to his opponent. He raises the bike over the downed DMC, but the referee steps in and unsuccessfully attempts to wrestle the bike away from Reed.
This gives DMC time to regain his composure and as the referee falls to the mat, DMC lifts Reed from behind and slams his bottom onto the seat of the bike. With Reed rattled on the bike, DMC locks him up from behind and gives Reed no way out.
DMC is declared the winner by submission. The referee raises DMC’s hand, checks on the defeated Reed, and then presents the winner with his trophy, the little yellow bike. DMC poses as the hero of the day on the bike as Reed and the referee exit the ring.
The hero raises the bike triumphantly and then over the ropes to a fan, to be returned safely to the toy collection. The announcer then invites fans to pose for pictures in the ring with DMC and all the kids in attendance line up with their parents, excited to meet the hero.
ABOUT WINTER WONDERSLAM AND CHRISTMAS ACROSS THE LAKE
Winter Wonderslam2 is the brainchild of Les Allier, owner and promoter of Local Pro Wrestling, an independent wrestling promotion based in central Florida. Allier partnered with the nonprofit Across South Lake to collect new, unwrapped toys for its Christmas Across South Lake toy drive, which served as the admission price to Winter Wonderslam2.
“Les handed me three large bags of toys,” said Gigi Capria, organizer for Across South Lake Capria added she sees Local Pro Wrestling as a great partner, giving children a chance to take in an event while giving to others. “I think kids really enjoy the wrestling. We’ve taken our grandkids to Les’ events.”
Allier agrees.
“My wrestling shows are family friendly events, he said. “I don’t allow any smut or cursing.”
TO LEARN MORE
For information on Local Pro Wrestling and upcoming events, visit www.localprowresling.com. To learn more about Across South Lake, visit www.acrosssouthlake.org.