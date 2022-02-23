I come from a large extended family on my father’s side. Growing up in the 1960s-early 1970s, that meant bar mitzvahs and weddings galore, and receptions in which the liquor flowed, the food was plentiful and the dance floor crowded.
Other than the twist, the dances of my generation consisted mostly of waving our arms, “shape shifting” our torsos, shaking our booties and shuffling our feet. But it was my parents’ generation that did the real dances: foxtrot, waltz, swing (also the Lindy and sometimes the Charleston), cha cha cha, rumba, merengue, mambo, and for some, the tango, and for those whose dance proficiency was more advanced, Argentine Tango.
Oh, how I wanted to learn those dances, and starting in 2015, I began taking ballroom dance lessons, both privately and in group dance classes..
But it was frustrating, because I didn’t have a partner. Several women expressed interest, but when it came time to practice, they were simply unreliable, or no-shows, with one exception.
I did have one partner, a good one, but she lived 60 miles away in Sebring (I live in Bartow), so it wasn’t easy commuting. Then she reconnected with a former love interest, so that was that.
Digressing just a tad, people who know me will tell you I am not in the least shy. I can go up to anyone and start a conversation … up to a point; that point being when it comes to dating. Following two failed marriages, several broken relationships and a string of “one-and-done” dates … well, I think you get the picture.
It was at group dance lessons where I first espied Wanda. This was 2017. I was immediately attracted to her but I was too scared to approach. Plus the only times I got to dance with her was when the dance instructor commanded everyone to switch partners, provided she was able to “escape” Paul.
Paul also was interested in her and he tried to monopolize her. Fortunately, Wanda made friends with three other ladies — later nicknamed “The Posse” — and they began intercepting Paul, allowing me the opportunity to dance with her.
To say I was smitten with Wanda is an understatement. But I was afraid to approach. It wouldn’t be until nearly the end of the session that I worked up the courage to ask her if she would consider being a dance partner.
She said she would like that, but unfortunately, because it was the holiday season, plus the fact she was then the vice mayor of Polk City, she couldn’t take me up on the offer. She did ask me to ask again after the new year, when the next session would begin, which started mid-January. I said I would.
And almost didn’t. I had lost my nerve. Week after week I told myself this would be the week I would ask, but didn’t. It wouldn’t be until the end of February I worked up the courage, sort of. I mentioned that on Thursdays there was always a social dance at a nearby facility (by the way, group dance classes were on Tuesdays).
Wanda was there that Thursday. I wasn’t. I hadn’t mentioned I had to cover a city council meeting that evening. When I saw her the following Tuesday, she let me know she had attended. I apologized, explained why, and promised I would be there this upcoming Thursday. She was there, along with “The Posse.” We sat at a round table. I wanted to sit next to her, but the coward that I was, I sat directly opposite.
Toward the end of the evening, I mentioned that on Fridays our dance instructor held a semi-private social for her private class students, but that Wanda was welcome to attend. The next night I arrived about 15 minutes into the dance and Wanda was there. She later told me that if I hadn’t showed up that next Tuesday she would kick me in the shins … and believe me, she meant it.
As the social wound down, as we danced a waltz, I mentioned the following Saturday there was a black tie reception called Champagne and Shamrocks, which was the major fundraiser for the Winter Haven Symphony Guild, of which I was a board member. Would she be my date, and she said yes.
Come that Saturday evening, as I was helping people find their seating, there was no sign of Wanda. Oh, well, I sighed to myself, it wouldn’t be the first time I had been stood up. Then I turned around and there she was. It is no exaggeration to say that in front of me was a vision of loveliness. Also — and this was not arranged in advance — we were dressed alike. Me in my black tuxedo and emerald green bowtie and vest, and Wanda in an emerald green gown and black shawl.
After the concert that evening, we shared our first kiss. Slightly more than a year later, on April 6, 2019, we married. Now my heart dances every day.