James Thomas (at left) and several family members busy themselves setting up a remembrance table and banner honoring the life of Tierra Chambers who, along with three others, perished four years ago when their vehicle was struck by a speeding motorist who was also intoxicated, albeit within the legal limit. The remembrance table was set up Saturday, Sept. 24, at the annual Walk Like MADD/MADD Dash Clermont 5K event at Waterfront Park.