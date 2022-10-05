Four years ago Heather Finley caused a car crash that took the lives of four people: Tierra Chambers, Sha'kelia Smith, Kambrea Smith and Roslyn Felton.
She was intoxicated that day, although within the legal limit, but she was speeding when she struck the vehicle that had just turned onto the highway. The accident took place in Mascotte.
On Sept. 22, she was handed down her sentence, and although the families of her victims knew what the sentence would be — only four years — they still were angry.
Finley was sentenced to just four years, thanks to a negotiated plea; one that had been worked out because both the state and defense felt there were legal issues moving to trial. It was the only way to guarantee prison was to accept the deal, said Circuit Court Judge Larry Metz, who presided.
“But what she's pleading out to is. An. Absolute. Joke,” said James Thomas, father of Tierra Chambers. He and others called the lenient sentence an injustice. “The law that was supposed to protect us let us down.”
Four years later, the pain of their loss is still keenly felt.
“I was 11 years old when my mom was taken away from me and my sister. It's been plenty of nights when I couldn’t slept, wondering how my mom was taken away from us,” the daughter of a woman killed in the crash said. “Heather, you still have life. Your parents will be able to see you in prison. My sister, my papaw and me, we have to go to the cemetery to talk with my mom.”
A cousin of one of the victims was more vocal in her anger.
“Today we're sitting here listening to a plea bargain where she's getting 48 months, one year for every life she took,” said Natalya Davis, one of the victim's cousins.
Before Heather Finley spoke, her father, Scott Finley expressed his sorrow, apologizing for everything that had happened, going on to further say the tragedy had an impact on all families.
Heather Finley struggled to contain her composure when she had the opportunity to address the families of the victims.
“I know me saying sorry doesn't mean anything, and it's not going to bring these girls back, but there's not a day that goes by that I don't think about them and their families,” Heather Finley said.
