Fred Thomas

(From left:) Fred Thomas, Jr.; Helen Cooney, CWC President; Stanley Lay; James Nelson, Commander; and Robert Farrell, Quartermaster

 PHOTO COURTESY CLERMONT WOMAN’S CLUB/VFW

Officers from the William A. Suggs Memorial VFW Post 5277 joined the ladies of the Clermont Woman’s Club for the November meeting.  

Commander James Nelson spoke about the VFW, the difference between Veteran’s Day and Memorial Day and the VFW National Home in Michigan.  

It was a pleasure meeting members of such a worthwhile service organization and to thank them for their service.


ABOUT THE CLERMONT WOMAN’S CLUB

The Clermont Woman’s  Club is a Federated Woman’s Club chartered in 1927.  It is a nonprofit service organization. By fundraising throughout the year, they are able to support international, national and local charities.  

It meets the first Tuesday of each month at 12:30 p.m. The clubhouse is located at 655 W Broome St., and the corner of  Seventh St.

www.clermontwomansclub.org.

 Pam Schmitz handles publicity and news information for the Clermont Woman’s Club. She can be reached at: dandpschmitz@aol.com

