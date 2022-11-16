Officers from the William A. Suggs Memorial VFW Post 5277 joined the ladies of the Clermont Woman’s Club for the November meeting.
Commander James Nelson spoke about the VFW, the difference between Veteran’s Day and Memorial Day and the VFW National Home in Michigan.
It was a pleasure meeting members of such a worthwhile service organization and to thank them for their service.
ABOUT THE CLERMONT WOMAN’S CLUB
The Clermont Woman’s Club is a Federated Woman’s Club chartered in 1927. It is a nonprofit service organization. By fundraising throughout the year, they are able to support international, national and local charities.
It meets the first Tuesday of each month at 12:30 p.m. The clubhouse is located at 655 W Broome St., and the corner of Seventh St.
Pam Schmitz handles publicity and news information for the Clermont Woman’s Club. She can be reached at: dandpschmitz@aol.com