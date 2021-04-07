The South Lake County Women’s Council of Realtors is offering an educational series for realtors, with the April program, “Be Remembered, Be Referred,” focused on securing future referral business.
The program will be April 16, 11 a.m.–1 p.m. at Sanctuary Ridge Golf Club, 2601 Diamond Club Drive, Clermont.
The event includes lunch and raffles, and reservations are required. Cost is $20 per South Lake County Women’s Council of Realtors member and $25 for nonmembers. To reserve your spot, email southlakechapterwcr@gmail.com.