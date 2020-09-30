The Clermont Women’s Giving Alliance (WGA) hosted a fall social for members and guests Sept. 16 at The Ridge Restaurant in the Summit Green Club House. Attendees included Clermont Community Foundation director Kathy Smith and WGA president Gayle Tomasini, who provided an update on accomplishments and future plans for the women’s charity.
The alliance was founded seven years by women interested in pooling resources to have a greater impact on issues affecting women and children in South Lake County. In the past six years, the group has donated over $150,000 to projects such as Women Opting for Wellness, Power Parenting and Equipping Youth.
This year, the WGA has solicited grant requests from organizations dealing with issues identified by the Florida Commission on the Status of Women through a series of seminars held throughout the state. The WGA hosted two of the seminars. Issues identified are Affordable Housing, Caregiving, Economic Security, Healthcare and Women’s Leadership. Grant money expected to be awarded this year will be almost $28,000.
For more information, contact Kathy Smith at 407-453-3031.