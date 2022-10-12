High school attendees at Thrive Clermont’s Work in the Trades Event will get the chance to explore a dozen different trades and ask questions directly of employers from 5:30-8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 17 at the Clermont City Center, 620 Montrose St. This program is specifically designed for high school students.
This is a unique opportunity for students to meet directly with those working in a variety of trades. Students will hear directly from local tradespeople as the presenters. Presenters will share information such as what they like about their trade career, how to get the training or experience the student will need to be successful, and what kind of pay to expect.
In addition, participating employers will share information about the training required for each trade and starting pay ranges.
There will be plenty of time for students and parents to visit the employers’ exhibit tables for more information during the event. This program is specifically designed for high school students. Any interested student ages 13-18 is welcome. Parents/guardians are welcome and optional.
A dinner buffet will be served following the presentation. Registration fee is $10 for student, $15 for student and parent, and includes program and dinner buffet. Fee waiver codes are available for those needing assistance.
Email questions to programs@thriveclermont.org
More details on the event and registration can be found at: www.thriveclermont.org
Sheri Lewin is the executive director of Thrive Clermont and can be reached at: Sheri@thriveclermont.org