After a lot of hard work behind the scenes for nearly a year, Benjamin Mack-Jackson announces that “World War II History for Teens: Understanding the Major Battles, Military Strategy, and Arc of War” has been published; it is his first book.
The book dives into the war’s major battles, providing a core, compelling framework that allows teens to better understand what really happened during those trying times. From the conquest of Europe all the way through the end of the Pacific Theater, readers will get an up-close look at the course of World War II and learn how it created the world we live in today.
Mack-Jackson stated he wishes he had access to similar tomes when he first started learning about World War II.
“I’ve used my experiences and lessons from more than 100 interviews with World War II veterans and eyewitnesses as the primary motivation to write my first book,” Mack-Jackson said. “While individual recollections are not directly featured, the unique opportunities I’ve had over the past six years have led me to understand the importance of keeping the story of World War II alive.
“With every chapter I wrote, the memories from past interviews came flooding back, adding a personal aspect to the standard facts and figures.”
Local South Lake County veterans he interviewed like Frank Klum, Charles Konsler, Donald Tracy and David Lofgren were constant inspiration and motivation to create this conflict-based exploration of World War II that serves to help history come alive in a way that’s easy for teens to connect with.
“As the last survivors leave us, it is more important than ever that the story is passed on for generations to come,” he said.
WANT TO ORDER?
“World War II History for Teens: Understanding the Major Battles, Military Strategy, and Arc of War” is available on Amazon at: wwiiForTeens.com