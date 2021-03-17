The Clermont Garden Club’s choice for its March yard of the month is located at 11228 Summer Wind Court in the Lake Crescent Hills neighborhood.
The owners, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Simon, installed a foundation of Burford hollies, loropetalum and azaleas. The front walkway leading to the door is framed with yellow bush daisies, blue salvia, various colors of pentas and blue daze. The house is flanked with Ligustrum trimmed in the classic umbrella style. Surrounding the robellini palm in the courtyard are bromeliads and blue flag iris.
“Congratulations on creating a yard that is pleasing to the eye and relaxing to the spirit,” says the club.
For information about the Clermont Garden Club, go to http://ClermontGardenClub.com.