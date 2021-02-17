The Clermont Garden Club selected the yard of Jack Bellanti, at 1522 Setting Sun Court in the Lakeview Pointe neighborhood, for its February Yard of the Month.
Bellanti has planted three or four different kinds of palm trees, as well as Norfolk pine and oak trees, around his home. He framed the front of the home with viburnum and juniper and then sprinkled colorful foliage plants, such as Hawaiian Ti, crotons and purple queen, around the tree beds and hedges, where the colors stand out against the green backdrop. Lillies, succulents, vinca and rosemary have been added to the beds for additional color and texture.
The club says, “Congratulations on creating a yard that is pleasing to the eye and relaxing to the spirit.”
For information about the Clermont Garden Club, go to http://ClermontGardenClub.com.