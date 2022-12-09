Michael’s Foundation will be hosting its second consecutive Cowboy Christmas Party starting at 11 a.m. and running through 3 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 17.
This is a free event for veterans, their family and friends and will be catered by Carraba’s.
It will be a day filled with activities for children and adults, young and old alike. Included will be:
Pictures with Santa and his elf
Ugly sweater contests for children and adults
Ornament decorating
Pony rides
Santa’s crafts for the kids
Tree lighting
Free gifts for children
For more information, visit: www.michaels-foundation.org/events
MEET MICHAEL
Michael Paul Titus was born Oct. 31, 1985 in Kissimmee. He was the youngest of six siblings, and one of the two boys who served in the US Army.
He lived most of his life in Santa Rosa Beach and spent his days hanging on the local beaches with family and friends. One afternoon he came home to let his parents know that he wanted to join the military and serve his country, following in the footsteps of his older brothers. He joined the U.S. Army in 2007.
He served four tours of duty in Afghanistan and was wounded in a battle, with injuries that prompted the necessity of being honorably discharged. The trauma he witnessed and suffered led to PTSD, and although he valiantly struggled, it eventually proved to be too much and he took his life on Feb. 7, 2016.
ABOUT MICHAEL’S FOUNDATION
Michael’s Foundation is a non-profit program established in 2019 by Michael Titus’ mother, Kriss Titus, and is supported by her husband Larry Titus. The Chairman, Mark Miller, is owner of Al-Marah Arabian Horses, which is also the host farm for Michael’s Foundation.
We proudly provide a variety of free services to any Veteran in need, to include Equine Assisted Learning, various meditation workshops, and Veteran Benefit Guidance.
Michael’s Foundation is located in Clermont, nestled within a luscious 78 acre farm with two lakes: Little Lake Nellie and Big Lake Nellie. With the partnership of Al-Marah Arabian Horses, we are proud to bring our participants Horses Empowering Heroes, which encompasses aspects from three main areas of focus:
Veteran mindfulness and wellness
local family-friendly events
Veteran Benefit Guidance.
Michael’s Foundation offers no cost, impactful resources to our U.S.Veterans that truly make a difference for them and their families.