On Tuesday, March 7, South Lake Chabad’S Rabbi Moshe Dubinksy, along with his wife Chavi, staged their Purim celebration party. This year’s theme was the Wild West, and attendance totalled more than 100 people.
Rabbi Moshe Dubinsky opened the ceremonial event with a ceremonial megillah reading.
“The Shabbat before Purim is known as “Shabbat Zachor,” because we read an additional Torah portion, reminding us of the obligation to remember (“Zachor”) the Amalekites’ attack against the Jewish people after the Exodus from Egypt,” said the rabbi. “We read this portion before Purim because the Purim villain Haman, was a descendant of Amalek and continued the legacy of his ancestors in attempting to wipe out the Jews.
“Haman not only failed, but ultimately brought about one of the most joyous days on the Jewish calendar. We continue to read about Amalek every year as a reminder not to let our guard down and give in to cultural expectations of assimilation,” said Dubinsky. “Doing that would hand our enemies their victory. Instead, we fight to retain and embrace our Jewish identity with pride and determination, wherever we may live and in whatever circumstances we may find ourselves.”
Among those attending was Ruth Borsky.
“This Chabad Purim event was wonderful. While it was my very first Chabad event, it really was fun. The food, entertainment and celebrations of the Megillah and Jewish holiday traditions were great,” said Borsky. “I was happy to meet the Rabbi, his wife and so many new people!”
Borsky, 83, lives in Syracuse, N.Y., for much of the year, staying in this area four to five months. While here she attends Congregation Sinai, in Groveland. Back in Syracuse, she is actively involved with Temple Adath Yeshuran.
Growing up poor, she (as were and so many other Jewish children) was the beneficiary of a scholarship of sorts that enabled her to attend Jewish summer camps. As a result she established her own charity, named in honor and memory of her son, Teddy Borsky, that carries forward the mitzvot (blessing) she received while as a child, providing funding so other children can attend Jewish summer camp.
PURIM’S SIGNIFICANCE
Purim is one of the few Jewish occasions that is a celebration. Just like Chanukah, the holiday of Purim celebrates yet another effort by enemies of the Jewish people who tried — and failed — to extinguish the Jewish people.
However, in one key aspect, Purim differs from Chanukah. It is one of only two stories in the Old Testament in which G-d is not a factor; the other is Song of Songs.
In a nutshell, in the Book of Esther (whose name in Hebrew is Hadassah). an evil viscount in Persia by the name of Haman (and his sons) so hated the Jewish people he was able to persuade the king, Ahasuerus, to allow him to have all the Jews killed.
What Haman didn’t count on was that his mortal enemy, Mordechai, and Mordechai’s niece, Esther, who was the king’s wife and queen, would outwit him. In the end, it was Haman and his sons who went to the gallows.
Every year, Jewish people celebrate the holiday by reading from what is called the megillah, which is a scroll; translated, it also means “long volume,” or “story.”
TRADITIONS
Thus the story of Esther is told with much joy, such that adult males are supposedly encouraged to get so drunk stems from a quotation in the Talmud attributed to a fourth century rabbi, Rava: “One must drink on Purim until that person cannot distinguish between cursing Haman and blessing Mordechai.” Nowadays this “custom” is not encouraged.
Also, because 20 times the Story of Esther mentions the word “banquet” 20 times (where the word appears only 24 times throughout the entire Old Testament elsewhere), Purim is also referred to as the “Feast of Lots.”
For children (and some adults), a tradition for Purim is dressing in costumes, and this year’s Wild West theme featured both traditional activities, such as the reading of the megillah, as well as current day features, including a comedian and magician, as well as a caricature artist.
Of course, there were plenty of hamantaschens to nosh. These are triangular shaped pastries, most with fruit or poppy seed fillings. The shape is said to either conform to the shape of Haman’s ear, or the triangular head dressing he wore as a viscount.