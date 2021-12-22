There seems to be a new normal, everyone is echoing the same sentiments whether they be family, friends, neighbors or colleagues. The most common phrase heard today is “I am so busy.”
I’m not sure what happened but it appears COVID has put us into this frenzy where we do not have enough hours in the day to accomplish everything we want to. We used to work during the day and enjoyed our evenings. Now we find ourselves searching for time to do the things that are most important to us … stretching ourselves so thin. Things like calling to check on a loved one or a friend and like getting a good night sleep. Like eating well balanced meals and getting the proper exercise and the list goes on and on.
Recently I took a seven day vacation, but after returning it was as if I never left. I returned to my extremely busy schedule. I would sit at my computer to do things but was not able to think clearly, my vision wasn’t clear, my thoughts were muffled. It was about a month later I found myself taking another vacation just to unwind, which was a tremendous help.
If you’re like me, we seem to find ourselves trying to do everything we can to solve all the problems in the immediate world around us. The to-do lists grow longer by the day. But I’ve come to the conclusion that I need to say “yes” less and “no” more.
Oftentimes, our yes becomes no because we overpromise and under deliver. You call or text me, I say yes I will call or text you back, but then I forget because my world is so cluttered. My yes just became a no … this scenario can happen in so many other ways. My yes intended for good has now turned to something negative because I didn’t keep my word.
As we come to the end of another year it’s the perfect time to start the new year with a new outlook. When you say yes, say it to the things that really matter in life. Say yes to God and give Him thanks. Say yes to your family and hold them close and dear to your heart. Say yes to a friend or even a stranger that may need help or an encouraging word.
But remember to say yes to yourself, to re-energize and take some time to relax and enjoy living as you journey through life, be the best version of yourself you can be. Remembering the old saying, to stop and smell the roses along the way. Some things may have to wait, some folks may be disappointed when you let them know you just don’t have the bandwidth to do certain things asked of you. Just be honest with yourself and others and let them know realistically what your limits are.
Everyone has to take time to refuel or they’ll eventually stop running. So yes, it’s ok to say no.