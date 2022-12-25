(Editor’s note: The following is from several online sources, including www.newseum.org, and the Library of Congress.)
In 1897, Philip O'Hanlon, a coroner's assistant, was asked by his eight-year-old daughter, Virginia O'Hanlon, whether Santa Claus existed. His answer did not convince her, and Virginia decided to pose the question to The Sun.
In her letter, Virginia wrote that her father had told her "If you see it in The Sun it's so. After sending the letter, she looked for, but did not expect, a response. O'Hanlon later said that she had waited for an answer to her letter for long enough that she “forgot about it.”
The Sun's editor-in-chief, Edward Page Mitchell, eventually gave the letter to Francis Church. Mitchell reported that Church, who was initially reluctant to write a response, produced it “in a short time” during an afternoon.
Church's response was 416 words long and was anonymously published in The Sun on Sept. 21, 1897, shortly after the beginning of the school year in New York City. Church was not disclosed as the editorial's author until after his 1906 death.
Francis Pharcellus Church]
Francis Pharcellus Church (Feb. 22, 1839-April 11, 1906) was an American publisher and editor. He and his brother William Conant Church founded and edited several publications. Before the outbreak of the American Civil War he had worked in journalism, first at his father's New-York Chronicle and later at The Sun.
Church left The Sun in the early 1860s but returned to work there part-time in 1874. In 1878 he joined The Sun's staff full-time as an editor and writer.
Church wrote thousands of editorials at the paper, and became known for his writing on religious topics from a secular point of view. After Church's death, his friend J. R. Duryee wrote that Church “by nature and training was reticent about himself, highly sensitive and retiring.”
Virginia O'Hanlon
Laura Virginia O'Hanlon was born on July 20, 1889, in New York City. Her marriage to Edward Douglas in the 1910s was brief, and ended with him deserting her shortly before their daughter, Laura, was born. She kept her ex-husband's surname the rest of her life, styling herself as “Laura Virginia O'Hanlon Douglas.”
Douglas received her Bachelor of Arts from Hunter College in 1910, a master's degree in education from Columbia University in 1912, and a doctorate from Fordham University in the 1930s. The title of her dissertation was “The Importance of Play.”
She was a school teacher in the New York City Independent School District. She started her career as an educator in 1912, became a junior principal in 1935, and retired in 1959.
Douglas received mail about her letter throughout her life. She would include a copy of the editorial in her replies. In an interview later in life, she credited it with shaping the direction of her life positively. Douglas died on May 13, 1971, at the age of 81.