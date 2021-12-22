In 1897, Dr. Philip O’Hanlon, a coroner’s assistant on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, was asked a question by his then eight-year-old daughter, Virginia, which many a parent has been asked before: whether Santa Claus really exists. O’Hanlon deferred. He suggested Virginia wrote asking the question to one of New York’s most prominent newspapers at the time, The Sun, assuring her that “If you see it in The Sun, it’s so.”
Dear Editor: I am 8 years old. Some of my little friends say there is no Santa Claus. Papa says, ‘If you see it in The Sun it’s so.’
Please tell me the truth; is there a Santa Claus?
The response to Virginia’s letter by one of the paper’s editors, Francis Pharcellus Church, remains themost reprinted editorial ever to run in any newspaper in the English language and found itself the subject of books, a film and television series. In his response Church goes beyond a simple “yes of course” to explore the philosophical issues behind Virginia’s request to tell her “the truth” and in the process lampoon a certain skepticism which he had found rife in American society since the suffering of the Civil War. His message in short - there is a reality beyond the visible.
VIRGINIA, your little friends are wrong. They have been affected by the skepticism of a skeptical age. They do not believe except they see. They think that nothing can be which is not comprehensible by their little minds. All minds, Virginia, whether they be men’s or children’s, are little. In this great universe of ours man is a mere insect, an ant, in his intellect, as compared with the boundless world about him, as measured by the intelligence capable of grasping the whole of truth and knowledge.
Yes, VIRGINIA, there is a Santa Claus. He exists as certainly as love and generosity and devotion exist, and you know that they abound and give to your life its highest beauty and joy. Alas! how dreary would be the world if there were no Santa Claus. It would be as dreary as if there were no VIRGINIAS. There would be no childlike faith then, no poetry, no romance to make tolerable this existence. We should have no enjoyment, except in sense and sight. The eternal light with which childhood fills the world would be extinguished.
Not believe in Santa Claus! You might as well not believe in fairies! You might get your papa to hire men to watch in all the chimneys on Christmas Eve to catch Santa Claus, but even if they did not see Santa Claus coming down, what would that prove? Nobody sees Santa Claus, but that is no sign that there is no Santa Claus. The most real things in the world are those that neither children nor men can see. Did you ever see fairies dancing on the lawn? Of course not, but that’s no proof that they are not there. Nobody can conceive or imagine all the wonders there are unseen and unseeable in the world.
You may tear apart the baby’s rattle and see what makes the noise inside, but there is a veil covering the unseen world which not the strongest man, nor even the united strength of all the strongest men that ever lived, could tear apart. Only faith, fancy, poetry, love, romance, can push aside that curtain and view and picture the supernal beauty and glory beyond. Is it all real? Ah, VIRGINIA, in all this world there is nothing else real and abiding.
No Santa Claus! Thank God! he lives, and he lives forever. A thousand years from now, Virginia, nay, ten times ten thousand years from now, he will continue to make glad the heart of childhood.
- - - - - -
ABOUT FRANCIS PHARCELLUS CHURCH
He was born in Rochester, New York in 1839 and graduated from Columbia College of Columbia University in New York City in 1859.
With his brother William Conant Church he established The Army and Navy Journal in 1863, and Galaxy magazine in 1866 (merged with Atlantic Monthly after 10 years).[2] He was a lead editorial writer on his brother›s newspaper, the New York Sun, and it was in that capacity that in 1897 he wrote his most famous editorial, “Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus”.[3] In this editorial he responds to a young girl›s question if there truly is a Santa Claus, writing that he definitely exists «as certainly as love and generosity and devotion exist».[4] The editorial was uncharacteristic of Church›s style – his other writings typically espoused hardened cynicism, skepticism toward religion and superstition, and a generally curmudgeonly approach – and Church initially refused to have his name attached to the piece.[5]
Church died in New York City, aged 67, in 1906 and was buried in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Sleepy Hollow, New York. He had no children.
ABOUT VIRGINIA O’HANLON
Her full name was Laura Virginia O’Hanlon (Douglas). She was born 1889. A brief marriage ended in divorce, but she kept her married name, as was the custom at the time.
She received her Bachelor of Arts from Hunter College in 1910, a master›s degree in education from Columbia University in 1912, and a doctorate from Fordham University in the 1930s.[8] The title of her dissertation was «The Importance of Play».[24] She was a school teacher in the New York City Independent School District. She started her career as an educator in 1912, became a junior principal in 1935, and retired in 1959.[25]
She died on May 13, 1971, at the age of 81, in a nursing home in Valatie, New York.[31] She is buried at the Chatham Rural Cemetery in North Chatham, New York.[32]