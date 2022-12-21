Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus
Dear Editor: I am 8 years old.
Some of my little friends say there is no Santa Claus.
Papa says 'If you see it in The Sun it's so.'
Please tell me the truth: is there a Santa Claus?
Virginia O'Hanlon
Virginia, your little friends are wrong. They have been affected by the skepticism of a skeptical age. They do not believe except they see. They think that nothing can be which is not comprehensible by their little minds. All minds, Virginia, whether they be men’ or children’s, are little. In this great universe of ours man is a mere insect, an ant, in his intellect, as compared with the boundless world about him, as measured by the intelligence capable of grasping the whole of truth and knowledge.
Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus. He exists as certainly as love and generosity and devotion exist, and you know that they abound and give to your life its highest beauty and joy. Alas! how dreary would be the world if there were no Santa Claus. It would be as dreary as if there were no Virginias.
There would be no childlike faith then, no poetry, no romance to make tolerable this existence. We should have no enjoyment, except in sense and sight. The eternal light with which childhood fills the world would be extinguished.
Not believe in Santa Claus! You might as well not believe in fairies! You might get your papa to hire men to watch in all the chimneys on Christmas Eve to catch Santa Claus, but even if they did not see Santa Claus coming down, what would that prove? Nobody sees Santa Claus, but that is no sign that there is no Santa Claus. The most real things in the world are those that neither children nor men can see. Did you ever see fairies dancing on the lawn? Of course not, but that's no proof that they are not there. Nobody can conceive or imagine all the wonders there are unseen and unseeable in the world.
You may tear apart the baby's rattle and see what makes the noise inside, but there is a veil covering the unseen world which not the strongest man, nor even the united strength of all the strongest men that ever lived, could tear apart. Only faith, fancy, poetry, love, romance, can push aside that curtain and view and picture the supernal beauty and glory beyond. Is it all real? Ah, Virginia, in all this world there is nothing else real and abiding.
No Santa Claus! Thank God! he lives, and he lives forever. A thousand years from now, Virginia, nay, ten times ten thousand years from now, he will continue to make glad the heart of childhood.
The story behind the editorial
(Editor’s note: The following is from several online sources, including www.newseum.org, and the Library of Congress.)
In 1897, Philip O’Hanlon, a coroner’s assistant, was asked by his eight-year-old daughter, Virginia O’Hanlon, whether Santa Claus existed. His answer did not convince her, and Virginia decided to pose the question to The Sun.
In her letter, Virginia wrote that her father had told her “If you see it in The Sun it’s so. After sending the letter, she looked for, but did not expect, a response. O’Hanlon later said that she had waited for an answer to her letter for long enough that she “forgot about it.”
The Sun’s editor-in-chief, Edward Page Mitchell, eventually gave the letter to Francis Church. Mitchell reported that Church, who was initially reluctant to write a response, produced it “in a short time” during an afternoon.
Church’s response was 416 words long and was anonymously published in The Sun on Sept. 21, 1897, shortly after the beginning of the school year in New York City. Church was not disclosed as the editorial’s author until after his 1906 death.
Francis Pharcellus Church
Francis Pharcellus Church (Feb. 22, 1839-April 11, 1906) was an American publisher and editor. He and his brother William Conant Church founded and edited several publications. Before the outbreak of the American Civil War he had worked in journalism, first at his father’s New-York Chronicle and later at The Sun.
Church left The Sun in the early 1860s but returned to work there part-time in 1874. In 1878 he joined The Sun’s staff full-time as an editor and writer. Church wrote thousands of editorials at the paper, and became known for his writing on religious topics from a secular point of view. After Church’s death, his friend J. R. Duryee wrote that Church “by nature and training was reticent about himself, highly sensitive and retiring.”
Virginia O’Hanlon
Laura Virginia O’Hanlon was born on July 20, 1889, in New York City. Her marriage to Edward Douglas in the 1910s was brief, and ended with him deserting her shortly before their daughter, Laura, was born. She kept her ex-husband’s surname the rest of her life, styling herself as “Laura Virginia O’Hanlon Douglas.”
Douglas received her Bachelor of Arts from Hunter College in 1910, a master’s degree in education from Columbia University in 1912, and a doctorate from Fordham University in the 1930s. The title of her dissertation was “The Importance of Play.” She was a school teacher in the New York City Independent School District. She started her career as an educator in 1912, became a junior principal in 1935, and retired in 1959.
Douglas received mail about her letter throughout her life. She would include a copy of the editorial in her replies. In an interview later in life, she credited it with shaping the direction of her life positively. Douglas died on May 13, 1971, at the age of 81.