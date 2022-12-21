Dec. 17 was the second consecutive year Michael’s Foundation conducted its Cowboy Christmas Party at the Al-Marah Horse Farm, and the turnout was extensive.
“We had 317 RSVPs,” said Eileen Daley, the chief operating officer for the foundation. “We’ll probably get about 250.”
Judging by the size of the turnout, with children and adults, the impression was the number present far exceeded the number of RSVPs.
“We’re continuing to grow,” Daley said, of those in attendance.
ABOUT MICHAEL’S FOUNDATION
Michael’s Foundation is a nonprofit program established in 2019 by Michael Titus’ mother, Kriss Titus, and is supported by her husband Larry Titus. The Chairman, Mark Miller, is owner of Al-Marah Arabian Horses, which is also the host farm for Michael’s Foundation. It provides a variety of free services to any veteran in need, to include Equine Assisted Learning, various meditation workshops, and Veteran Benefit Guidance.
With the partnership of Al-Marah Arabian Horses, we are proud to bring our participants “Horses Empowering Heroes,” which encompasses aspects from three main areas of focus: veteran mindfulness and wellness, local family-friendly events, and veteran benefit guidance. Michael’s Foundation offers no cost, impactful resources to U.S. veterans that truly make a difference for them and their families.
ABOUT MICHAEL TITUS
Michael Paul Titus was born Oct. 31, 1985, the youngest of six children. He joined the army in 2007. He served four tours in Afghanistan and was med-boarded out with an Honorable Discharge. He suffered with hearing loss and bad knees from being a paratrooper.
Things didn’t go so well for Michael in the first few months of getting out of the Military, he struggled psychologically, with the effects of war and battlefield experiences. His most troubling and apparent issues included Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Traumatic Brain injury (TBI), and depression. He was on a merry-go-round of drugs being prescribed by the VA. He was fighting a new battle, a war on his own invisible wounds.
Unable to fight any longer, Michael took his own life late in the evening of 2/7/2016.