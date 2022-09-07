Be careful what you ask for. Thomas Jefferson sent several expeditions out west and asked them to send back some samples of what they found.
Captain Zebulon Pike took him seriously and sent two grizzly bear cubs to the White House. When they outgrew their cages, they roamed around the White House lawn, along with peacocks, partridges, and mockingbirds.
Jefferson’s favorite pet was his mockingbird, Dick. The bird would land on Jefferson’s table and would “regale him with its sweetest notes.” The bird would also sit on his shoulder and take food from his lips. When the president went to bed in the evening, the bird would hop up the stairs after him.
Jefferson wasn’t the only president with a pet bird. Andrew Jackson had a parrot named Polly that he taught how to talk, actually to “swear like a sailor. Polly had to be removed from his owner’s funeral when it “commenced swearing so loud and long, it disturbed the mourners and had to be carried from the house.”
John Quincy Adams’ wife, Louisa, had silkworms for pets. She even spun their silk, but her husband was given an alligator by the Marquis de Lafayette, which actually lived for two months in the East Room of the White House.
Benjamin Harrison also had alligators for pets but he kept them in the White House conservatory.
James Buchannan had a pet eagle and Abraham Lincoln’s son Tad had a pet turkey named Jack. The turkey was supposed to be Thanksgiving dinner, but Tad intervened. The Lincolns did have a cat named Dixie. Lincoln once said of Dixie that it “... is smarter than my whole cabinet.”
Warren Harding had a pet squirrel named Pete. Good thing President Garfield wasn’t around at the time, because his favorite meal was squirrel stew.
But perhaps first prize goes to Calvin Coolidge. He had a raccoon named Rebecca that was supposed to be Thanksgiving dinner, but Grace Coolidge intervened and built Rebecca a tree house instead. They also had a donkey named Ebenezer, a bobcat named Smokey, and a pygmy hippopotamus named Billy.
Our American history is certainly interesting. Be on the lookout for more interesting facts that will make you shake your head and say, “You can’t make this stuff up.”
