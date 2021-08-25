We’ve all stumbled somewhere along our life path, bashing our moral code, going against God’s Word, and — as consequence of sowing and reaping — messing up our lives by these damaging choices.
Soon enough, the wayward heart makes a habit of fortifying a wall against our conscience — numbing it to the point that we justify our harmful actions.
And still…God loves us, paving the way to a better life through His Son.
Romans 3:22-24 This righteousness is given through faith in Jesus Christ to all who believe. There is no difference between Jew and Gentile, for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, and all are justified freely by his grace through the redemption that came by Christ Jesus.
There’s nothing we can do, past, present or future, that messes up God’s love for us (John3:16). Yet we’re given free will to ignore the truth, to callous our hearts with unbelief so we can conduct our lives on our terms.
God is a gentleman. Not a puppet master. He won’t force us to believe.
We have to want to believe. We have to desire to trade guilt and shame for freedom that comes through Christ Jesus.
Romans 8:1 There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit.
This week’s practice:
Become fully persuaded about how much God loves you through His Word. Study for yourself the sacrifice Jesus made to make you righteous (II Corinthians 5:21).
If you’re involved in something that’s contrary to God’s Word and will for your life, ask Him for the desire to change.
Find a scripture that speaks to what you’re going through and meditate on it. Hang it on your mirror or somewhere you often look so you’re reminded of it day and night.
The next time you’re tempted to engage in a harmful activity, remind yourself how much God loves you.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you.
Feel free to write me with any questions, insights and/or prayer requests at: MelissaA@TriangleNewsLeader.com