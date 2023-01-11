For one reason or another — I cannot remember why, most likely out of curiosity — I receive mail notices from a site, “Your Historic Downtown Neighbors,” which purportedly announces news and other information about things in the community. For the most part, it fulfills that mission.
The site also serves as a version of “GoFundMe,” in which people post requests promoting their services — such as lawn maintenance — or needs —such as an employer trying to help one of his/her staffers whose criminal and currently incarcerated ex-husband stole and then totalled her car and now needs a vehicle to get to work because there is no bus service available.
To me, that’s all well and good. However a recent posting has me shaking my head in disbelief.
This couple just bought a house and in doing so (mortgage and utility down payments) are temporarily strapped for cash. That’s understandable. My wife and I have been there ourselves.
Because this couple is currently “house poor,” they have turned to the community for support.
Now, my wife and I have started the process of removing many items in our household, partly in preparation for when we build a new house, and also because we have reached that point in life where we don’t need things, such as several sets of utensils we have inherited or come into possession one way or another. I was going to contact this couple and offer them furniture and other items they might be interested in receiving.
But then I looked at a list of the things they seek. They had registered online for brand new items, such as a dining room set, artwork, kitchen and bath accessories, dining ware, and even “froo-froo” items such as decorative flickering candles. They even want a set of electric grinding salt and pepper shakers. Other items included gift card requests. On top of all that, they want someone to gift them with cash so they can purchase a purebred dog.
Now, I have heard or seen or read about people such as bridal couples demanding that guests pay them for providing a meal — this in addition to a bridal gift; or inviting family, friends (and in some cases co-workers) to a celebration on a cruise ship or destination and then springing the news that invitees are not only obligated to pay for their own passage, but for that of the hosts and/or celebrant.
All this leaves me shaking my head in astonishment. It shouldn’t, but it does. I’d be interested in hearing from you things that have you have heard about, witnessed or experienced. It should make for some interesting reading, don’t you agree? Email: ssteiner@clermontnewsleader.com