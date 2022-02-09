And that is exactly what hundreds of people did this past Friday and Saturday, Feb. 4 and 5.
They bought books. They bought DVDs. They bought CDs.
They bought them by the bagful. Many were bought with numerous bags filled to overflowing. Others filled cardboard boxes. Some even brought handcarts.
It was this year’s Cooper Memorial Friends of the Library ‘BIG midwinter book sale’ and it was a welcome return following a year’s absence brought about by the pandemic.
Proof of that was the parking lot, with hardly a place to park in front of the library building. Proof of that was also the number of people packed in the lobby and adjacent room, poring over the selections. It was practically next to impossible to move about without bumping into others.
“We had a busy morning,” said one volunteer, Frank Baty. It was almost 11 a.m., at the time. “It’s let up, mostly, but we really sold a lot of stuff.”
Among those buying was Madison Ellis, who attends the Clermont satellite campus of Lake-Sumter State College, working towards eventually earning a bachelor’s degree in nursing. Turned out she was buying books and other items for more than just herself.
“I have some books for my siblings,” said Ellis. There were also certain genre books she enjoyed. “It’s a little bit of everything.”
Watching all this was Dennis Smolarek. Now retired from the library, he currently serves as president of the Friends of the Library.
“The community has always been supportive. They love their library,” he said. The proof of that, he added, was in the attendance. “We’ve always had a good turnout.”
Smolarek did not rule out that this year’s turnout could eclipse the last one that was held in 2020, but added the Friends of the Library don’t set goals. It’s unnecessary, because the winter and summer sales always do well.
“People look forward to this.”