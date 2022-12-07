For the most part, the Clermont City Council meeting of Nov. 29 was a time of celebration, with some of it bittersweet, as Tim Bates concluded his tenure and retired as a member, while his successor, Michael Gonzalez, was sworn into office shortly after. Also taking the oath of office were incumbents Michelle Pines and Mayor Tim Murry.
However, the mood was disrupted by Charlotte Ford, the only person who addressed the city council during the public comment section of the agenda, which was moved to the front of the night’s proceedings.
In her presentation, Ford recited a litany of complaints against several of the council. One of her first comments was directed at Murry. On a visual projected onto the screen behind the councilors was a photo of a campaign flyer from Murry’s campaign in which Ford had circled a claim made, of Murry having been a postmaster. Ford claimed it was a lie.
“Shame on you. Shame on you. You should resign,” she said. She made the same demand of Pines, to resign, due to past votes Pines had made; votes Ford claimed harmed residents.
The only council member she praised was Ebo Entuah, who was the only council member to vote against rolling back the millage rate.
Concluding her remarks, Ford made an utterance about leaving and as she did several from the audience called out “Goodbye” in a tone some might have found as mocking.
However, the city council chose not to take Ford up on her demands for resignations and instead first certified the election results in an unanimous vote.
With it, Murray began the first of many tributes to Councilor Tim Bates, who after 10 years on the council had chosen not to run for re-election. Time and again, the length of his tenure was highlighted.
“Ten years. Wow,” said Entuah. Pines was more effusive.
“It’s a long time and often a thankless job,” Pines said.
City Manager also weighed in, saying that in all of his years in public service, Bulthius considered Bates among the top five people he has ever worked with, even though their association was only for one year.
“I enjoyed getting to know you,” he said.
As for Bates, he called his final moments as a city commissioner bittersweet, but that it was time for a new chapter. He thanked a number of people, yet when it came to thanking his family, it appeared as though he was struggling to maintain his composure. He concluded by thanking fellow councilors.
“You’re very good people,” said Bates, who soon concluded with his overall impression of his time as councilor. “It’s been a fun ride.”
He made a few other comments, then gathered his personal belongings and stepped down from the podium.
After that, Michael Gonzalez, who replaces Bates, was sworn into office. He was followed by Pines and Murry being sworn in for another term each.
In other matters:
City Manager Brian Bulthius was congratulated upon completion of his first year with the city
Council member Jim Purvis was nominated and voted in as Mayor Pro Tem. He was nominated by Pines, who said he deserved that recognition, given his extensive years of service to Clermont in numerous capacities prior to and having been elected a city councilor. There were no other nominations.
Purvis’ comment upon being elected Mayor Pro Tem appeared to catch everyone off-guard. Known for often being loquacious, he kept his response brief.
“Thank you, everyone, for your confidence and support,” he said. After a stunned silence, Murray responded, asking incredulously of Purvis if those few words was it. It brought about some laughter from the audience.