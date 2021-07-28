For a one-time donation of $20, anyone interested can send a flock of pink flamingos to a family member, friend, neighbor, et al.
A “designee” will discover the “delivery,” which will remain for 24 hours. In turn, the recipient has 24 hours in which to pass it along. If that is not done within the time frame, that person (or business or organization) loses out on the opportunity.
All proceeds go to the Charity Across South Lake and its back to school backpack supply drive; with each $20 donation, one child received a backpack, complete with school supplies to start the new school term off on the right foot.
INTERESTED?
Contact Renee (phone or text): 321-276-0978, or email: fabulousflockersfl@yahoo.com
Like and share its Facebook page, or on Twitter: @FabulousFlockersClermont