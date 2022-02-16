The Kiwanis Club of Clermont welcomed Patricia Kry, executive director of the FAITH Neighborhood Center, as its guest speaker this past week.
FAITH Neighborhood Center provides a food bank and service center of the South Lake community. People who found themselves in difficult times have found their way to the center for food as well as financial services.
The center was founded in 1972 and is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.
Chuck Seaver handles public information for the Kiwanis Club of Clermont.