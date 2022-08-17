Early last week I had the distinct pleasure and privilege to surprise a freelance writer of ours, Sherri Finnegan with a certificate from the Florida Press Association for second place on an article she wrote about hang gliding.
It was also a fitting way to say good bye, as Sherri is pulling up stakes (sort of) and heading to her original stomping grounds: Colorado, where her mother (who’s in her 90s) currently resides, as do several of Sherri’s adult children and their families. She will be moving in with her mother who, Sherri says, is a “live wire.” (My words, not hers, but to that effect.)
When we met last week, Sherri mentioned that she wasn’t leaving south Lake County totally behind. She still has a house in one of the subdivisions, plus a daughter who lives nearby. I wouldn’t be surprised if she does the “snowbird thing.”
Although her contributions to the News Leader weren’t as plentiful as some of the other correspondents, partly because she came down with COVID two separate times, what she did write was of a par above many who have submitted material from time to time.
That’s because she has ink in her veins, as the saying goes, with family members who preceded her who filled the ranks of journalists. In fact, while she was in Colorado earlier this year, she submitted an article and photos to the News Leader about the forest fire that came perilously close to the town where a daughter and son-in-law reside.
The article she wrote and the photos she attached were a stark reminder how devastating a fire can be, as well as how capricious, as the fire burned down one house yet left a neighboring house untouched.
I am going to miss Sherri, although I have asked her to drop the newspaper a line once in awhile. I’m thinking of calling her column: Notes from a Floridian Ex-pat.
Good luck to you, Sherri, and I leave you with this Irish prayer:
May the road rise up to meet you.
May the wind be always at your back.
May the sun shine warm upon your face;
the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again,
may God hold you in the palm of His hand.