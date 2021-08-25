It’s hard to believe all these number of years have passed as we are coming upon a sad milestone, the twentieth anniversary of 9-11.
Just like those alive on Dec. 7, 1941, when Pearl Harbor was attacked; or Nov. 22, 1963, when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated; or Jan. 28, 1986, when the Challenger exploded, Sept. 11, 2001 is seared into our consciousness.
We all remember where we were, what we were doing and the approximate time when we learned.
Share with us your recollections of that momentous day, as well as the days following. Did you know anyone in the Trade Towers, or the Pentagon, or on the jet that crashed in Pennsylvania?
Were you working in New York City that day? How long did it take for you to return home? How about if you were out of town and your plane flight was cancelled?
Whatever was directly related to that fateful day, The News Leader wants to hear from you. Contact Managing Editor Steve Steiner at: ssteiner@clermontnewsleader.com