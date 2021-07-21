It’s time to stand up and break the code of silence, too often we feel that we have no say in our society, but it only takes a small rudder to steer a large ship. Here are some steps in making your voice heard.
Get to know your local officials. This includes the ones you voted for and the ones you did not vote for. They are trusted to make decisions that will directly or indirectly impact the way you live.
You can stay in the know by attending your local planning and zoning meetings and city council meetings. Planning and zoning meet once a month, city council meets twice a month and these meetings are open to the public. The meetings also have a section called public comment where you can comment on anything you like, as long as it’s not on the regular agenda for that week. You can find dates and times by visiting your city website under the events tab.
Get involved with your local church or place of worship. If you don’t have an understanding of what you’re hearing be the first to ask questions.
Become an advocate in your neighborhood. If your neighborhood has a homeowner association try attending their meetings. This way you can voice your opinion with facts.
If you are a business owner you can become a member of your local Chamber of Commerce. It’s a great networking opportunity and a way to learn about your competitors. Chambers of commerce also play an important role in local municipalities in promoting business activity and representing chamber members. Members often meet to discuss and attempt to shape policy that relates to the business and overall economic environment. You can even become an ambassador for the chamber, which allows you to become even more aware of what’s happening in your local business community.
Get involved with your local nonprofits this can be done by joining a nonprofit board or even creating your own nonprofit. Check out Southlake Non-Profit Think Tank for some local nonprofits you might want to get involved with.
There are more than 1.5 million U.S. nonprofits, including thousands that are working hard to make communities better by helping vulnerable groups like the disabled, victims of domestic violence and at-risk youth.
You can also make your voice heard by reaching out to your local newspaper or online publication, they are always looking for ideas for articles to write just as I do every month.
Our voices should be intentional not speculation. Breaking the code of silence does not mean just speaking what’s on your mind, it is important to be informed, to have the proper data to understand the facts surrounding the issues at hand before you can make a proper judgment on any decision.
Remember your voice is important so let it be heard!