I hope everyone is enjoying a fun and safe summer and finding plenty of things to do to pass the time.
For teens especially, summer break offers a chance to forget about schoolwork, slow down and spend time hanging out with friends. Free time, in and of itself, is certainly not a bad thing and is something we all regularly need in order to decompress and relax. Time with friends is also generally a very good thing; however, for teens, free time during the summer can mean time with no adult supervision, which can lead to situations where good decision making is of utmost importance.
Alcohol and teens are not a good mix, plain and simple, and we all know that downtime and idle hands can lead young people to make poor choices that have significant consequences. It is for these reasons that our undercover detectives work hard to make sure that store clerks throughout the county think twice before selling alcoholic beverages to would-be underage buyers.
Our undercover detectives routinely set out with young-looking, undercover informants who attempt to purchase alcohol at various stores throughout the county. Those who sell to the minors are charged criminally with a second-degree misdemeanor, which could be punishable by incarceration for up to 60 days and could include fines up to $500. When one considers the risk versus the reward, it’s clear to see that it’s simply not worth it.
Just last month, our detectives visited a total of 33 businesses from one end of the county to the other. Out of those 33, 5 sold to the underaged buyer. We were glad to see that so few sold, as this is significantly less than what we have routinely experienced in past operations. Nonetheless, five is too many and they are being held accountable.
Parents, here’s where we need your help. It’s important to maintain those open lines of communication with your children and have those serious, and oftentimes difficult, discussions about the dangers associated with underage drinking, as well as how to deal with and resist peer pressure.
Teens are constantly facing increasing pressure to do what they see others doing, especially given the immense popularity of social media. When it comes to alcohol, the negative mental and physical impacts associated with underage drinking have been studied and proven time and again.
Alcohol use by minors greatly increases the chances for future alcohol dependency; experimentation with more harmful substances; depression and anxiety; vehicle crashes; as well as many other harmful effects. Now’s the time to continue encouraging your teens and to remind them of the importance of good decision making. Unfortunately, one poor choice can have disastrous outcomes that impact many for years to come.
In the meantime, we’ll continue doing our part. The type of operation discussed here is one that we do regularly and will continue doing. These operations are no secret — in fact, they are well publicized so that store clerks can know and be aware that we are out and about, keeping watch.