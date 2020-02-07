Youth Meeting Feb 7, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Join us every Tuesday for games, food and lots of fun at our youth meeting. All ages are welcome at Rose of Sharon Worship Center, 3.5 miles west of Mascotte. For further information contact Holly at 407.448.9939. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition Clermont News Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Calendar of Events Browse Today's events Submit Events Feb 8 The Great Clermont Campout Sat, Feb 8, 2020 Feb 9 The Great Clermont Campout Sun, Feb 9, 2020