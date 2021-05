Want to earn national certification as a youth mental health first aider?

Be Free Lake is offering a free in-person Youth Mental Health First Aid course May 23 at the Community Foundation of South Lake, 2150 Oakley Seaver Drive in Clermont.

The program runs 8 a.m.-5 p.m., with a one-hour lunch break. Temperature checks will be conducted prior to entry into the facility.

To reserve your spot, send your name, email address and telephone number to reinaldo@befreelake.org.