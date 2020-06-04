Pepe is a 10-year-old terrier mix that weighs 22 pounds. He came to us with some mild issues. He doesn’t like a collar to be put on him, so we simply use a lasso leash. Pepe needs a fenced yard to roam, and he’s frisky and lovable. Pepe loves to interact with people and is very playful. He does not do well with other pets, so he needs to be the only pet in the home. He will make a great pet for the right family.
His adoption fee is $100. For more information or to schedule a meet-and-greet with Pepe, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols.
You can apply to adopt by using the online adoption form at
http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org/adoption-information-2.
Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m.
Not ready to adopt? Consider fostering. Volunteers are always needed. For more information about fostering, volunteering and A Forever Home Animal Rescue, Inc., located in Tavares, visit http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org